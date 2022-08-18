American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,717,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,651,247.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

AAT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.