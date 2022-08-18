Wolfe Research Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Market Perform

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

