American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

