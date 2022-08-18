American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.02. 30,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,222. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.11. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

