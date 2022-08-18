American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.6 %

AMH stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 1,522,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,728. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.