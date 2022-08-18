American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,828 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Tower worth $164,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.98 and a 200 day moving average of $250.10. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

