AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $33,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

BATS ICF opened at $67.33 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

