AMG National Trust Bank Buys 949 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average is $209.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

