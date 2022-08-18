AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $230.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

