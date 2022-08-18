AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,338,000 after acquiring an additional 104,230 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 16,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $325.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Insider Activity

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

