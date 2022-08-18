AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

