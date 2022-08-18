AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 211 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $85,345,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.6 %

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average is $170.01. The stock has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

