AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,763 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $88,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $215.37 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.56. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

