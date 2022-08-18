Amon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $163.00 (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Amon has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $116,428.60 and approximately $163.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00067882 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

