Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.95.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

