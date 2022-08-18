Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.47-2.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.22. The company had a trading volume of 221,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

