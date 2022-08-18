Analysts Offer Predictions for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 59,551 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,638,000 after acquiring an additional 120,672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.