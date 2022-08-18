Analysts Offer Predictions for Weber Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Weber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Weber’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Weber’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Weber to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Weber has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth $476,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Weber by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

