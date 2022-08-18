Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Target Price at $129.30

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.22 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

