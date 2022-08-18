Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Playtika (PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2022 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/5/2022 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00.

7/7/2022 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Playtika Price Performance

Playtika stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 2,604.8% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $38,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

