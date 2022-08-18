Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EVO Payments (EVOP)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2022 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/2/2022 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/2/2022 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/2/2022 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

EVOP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 661,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 669.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVO Payments

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

