Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Freshpet (FRPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) recently:

8/18/2022 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $100.00.

8/10/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Freshpet Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 1,088,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72.

Get Freshpet Inc alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after buying an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freshpet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 214.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.