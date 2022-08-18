Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CIEN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. 1,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,181. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

