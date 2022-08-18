Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AOMR opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 30,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $395,025.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,408,562.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

