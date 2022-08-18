Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.45

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$2.41. Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a market cap of C$683.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.52.

Anglo Pacific Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.28%.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

