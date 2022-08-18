Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antares Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 40,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 59,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

