APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.38. Approximately 250,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,120,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,168,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

