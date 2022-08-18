APIX Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $750,683.35 and approximately $55,254.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00068052 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.