Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 461.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,728. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,955 shares of company stock worth $127,393. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

