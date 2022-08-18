Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.27. 9,426,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.04.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

