AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Eduardo Vivas Sells 106,762 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AppLovin Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 376.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 89.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
