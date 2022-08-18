AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Eduardo Vivas Sells 106,762 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppLovin Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 376.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 89.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.