Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptinyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Aptinyx Price Performance

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.35 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 70.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

