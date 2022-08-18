Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.75 billion.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.74. 2,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,798. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.47.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

