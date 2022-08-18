Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.24. 62,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 174,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRSK. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,079,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

