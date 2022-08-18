Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Archaea Energy Stock Performance

Archaea Energy stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.49. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Institutional Trading of Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.