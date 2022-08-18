Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.
Archaea Energy Stock Performance
Archaea Energy stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.49. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
Institutional Trading of Archaea Energy
Archaea Energy Company Profile
Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.
