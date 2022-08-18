Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Trading 4.7% Higher

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 78 ($0.94). 45,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 16,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.90).

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of £10.43 million and a PE ratio of 1,114.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.94.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arcontech Group news, insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($8,941.52).

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.