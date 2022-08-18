Argus Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $275.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.01. 9,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.79. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.