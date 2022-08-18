Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Arizona Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.
Arizona Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at C$4.85 on Monday. Arizona Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.15 million and a P/E ratio of -20.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.36.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
Further Reading
