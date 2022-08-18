Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.95 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Approximately 936,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 967,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.51 million and a P/E ratio of 558.33.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interests in six oil blocks in Colombia that covers an area of approximately 227,005 net acres; and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada covering an area of approximately 46,550 net acres.

