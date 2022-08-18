Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,083 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $140.41 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

