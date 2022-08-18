Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

