ASKO (ASKO) Trading Up 222.1% Over Last 7 Days

ASKO (ASKO) traded up 219.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, ASKO has traded up 222.1% against the dollar. One ASKO coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. ASKO has a market capitalization of $461,181.34 and approximately $5.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00013349 BTC.
ASKO Coin Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,449,335 coins. The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASKO is askobar-network.com.
ASKO Coin Trading
