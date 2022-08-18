ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of ASML worth $143,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $557.28 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.41. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

