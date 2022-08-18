Assemble Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.27 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,456.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00070637 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,471,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,204,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

