Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells $74,622.24 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 1,135,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,190. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $447.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

