Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,989,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,919,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,971,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,102,636 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

