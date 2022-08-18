Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.91. 8,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,429. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

