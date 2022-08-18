Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,664 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 223,885 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,728. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

