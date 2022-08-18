Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,524,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $364.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.12. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

