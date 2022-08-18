Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,604. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

